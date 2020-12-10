‘Tis the Season: Holiday Decorations Light Up Bay Area

View photos of holiday decorations submitted by NBC Bay Area viewers

Here's a look at some of the holiday decorations displayed in homes across the Bay Area! Thanks to all the viewers who have shared their photos with NBC Bay Area to create this gallery. If you'd like to submit a photo of your holiday decorations, e-mail isee@nbcbayarea.com or upload here. You can also send us your pictures by sending a direct message to us on Facebook or on Twitter.