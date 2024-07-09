2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Team USA men's basketball team in Vegas ahead of Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Community trying to send Oakland-based swimming coach to Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Vice President Harris stops by US Olympic basketball practice with clear message

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 5

Warriors' Kerr ready to lead Team USA at Paris Olympics

BREAKING IT DOWN
2024 Paris Olympics Jun 30

Chasing Gold: The sport of breaking

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 25

Bust a move: Bay Area kids spin their way through breaking classes

Olympics Apr 16

How judging works for Olympics breaking (breakdancing) competitions

RAPID FIRE Q&A
basketball Jun 12

Road to Paris: Fun facts with 3-time WNBA champ Chelsea Gray

water polo Jun 12

Road to Paris: Fun facts with water polo athletes Quinn and Dylan Woodhead

Lafayette Jun 7

Road to Paris: Fun facts with world kiteboarding champ Daniela Moroz

LOCAL ATHLETES
Steph Curry Jul 5

Steph unsurprisingly is first Team USA player to report to camp

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 28

San Jose water polo player ready to make her Olympic debut in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 27

Several current and former Cal swimmers to compete at the Paris Olympics

Breaking Baguettes
2024 Paris Olympics Jun 20

Olympic decathlete Trey Hardee shares his hot takes on hot dogs and Oreos before giving cooking a try

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 13

Breaking Baguettes: Cooking red curry mussels with David and Corey Robinson

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 8

David Robinson learns how to make a French omelette

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 11

Making French-style mac n' cheese with Olympic track & field stars Kyle and Christina Clemons

The Latest

Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us