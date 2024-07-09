The Latest
U.S. men's water polo team plays off against Spain at Cal ahead of Paris
Although the U.S. Olympic trials are underway, the U.S. men’s water polo team is playing a game ahead of Paris.
Chasing Gold: From the Bay Area to Paris
Meet some of the Bay Area athletes hoping to punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics.
Messi scores as Argentina beats Canada to reach Copa America final
Lionel Messi scored as Argentina relatively cruised to a 2-0 semifinal win over Canada Tuesday to reach the 2024 Copa America Final.
How to watch England vs. Netherlands in Euro 2024 semifinal
Bukayo Saka and England will face Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands Wednesday for a spot in the Euro 2024 Final. Here’s how to tune in.
What the mime? See if Olympians can guess what this French mime is acting out
A French mime is acting out key Olympic words, phrases, sports, and athletes — with no speaking, of course. Can our Olympians guess what the mime is acting out?
Who is Lamine Yamal? The 16-year-old Spaniard taking over soccer
Lamine Yamal of Spain is soccer’s next big talent. Here’s what to know as the 16-year-old leads his nation into the Euro 2024 final.
5 things to know about Nikki Hiltz
The track star and LGBTQ+ advocate will make their Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.
Olympic triple jumper will listen to his late father's voice before he goes for the gold
Salif Mane, a 22-year-old triple jumper from New York whose father died early in the pandemic, is considered a medal contender for Paris.
US track star Trey Cunningham comes out as gay
Cunningham recently competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, though he missed a spot on Team USA for the Paris Games.
These 3 Olympic sports were dropped for the 2024 Games in Paris
Three sports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be absent in Paris this summer. Here’s a breakdown of why they were removed and when some will come back.
How to watch and stream the US men's national soccer team at the 2024 Olympics
The U.S. men’s national team will be competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Here’s how to watch its matches at the Paris Games.
These are the new sports and events at the 2024 Olympics
A slew of changes is coming to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, including an entirely new sport. Catch up on what’s new for the upcoming Summer Games.
‘Not Dunne yet': Gymnast Livvy Dunne returning for fifth year at LSU
Gymnast Livvy Dunne, one of college sports’ most marketable athletes, will return for a fifth season at LSU after the program won its first national championship in April.
Fencing at the 2024 Olympics: What to know for Paris
Fencing has been contested at every Summer Olympics since the birth of the modern Olympic movement. Here is what you need to know about the sport ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.