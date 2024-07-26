Park Fire in Northern California continues to burn out of control

A Northern California wildfire continued to roar through forest land and small communities across two counties, forcing thousands to flee as hundreds of firefighters tried to contain the flames.

The Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties grew to more than 164,000 acres by early Friday morning and still was only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire forced widespread evacuation orders and warnings and destroyed multiple homes in areas north of Chico, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire

More than 4,000 homes were threatened by the blaze as of Friday morning, the agency said.

The wildfire sparked just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Upper Park Road in Upper Bidwell Park, east of Chico, Cal Fire said.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey on Thursday said an unidentified man was arrested after he was seen pushing a car that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The car went down an embankment and the flames spread.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Park Fire has grown to about 125,000 acres. Sergio Quintana reports from Chico.

There were no known injuries as of Friday morning.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

For more information about the fire, evacuation zones and evacuation centers, visit the Cal Fire website.