What excites Kerr most about rookie Podziemski's skill set

Another exciting, young rookie will join the fray for the Warriors next season.

Golden State selected Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined THE PULL UP! Basketball Podcast on Saturday, where he was asked about the 20-year-old and what he brings to the table.

"Well, number one, we were excited he was available," Kerr said. "There were a couple of guys we were really interested in who might be available when we pick and he was one of them and so we were thrilled. The reason we were excited is because he's got a really good set of tools. He can dribble, pass, shoot, he's unafraid, good size, can build a lot of momentum going to the hoop and finish at the rim. He's got a nice float game.

"He shot 43 percent from three last year at Santa Clara. He averaged eight-and-a-half rebounds per game which is almost unheard of for a guard. So a lot of great numbers, numbers that translate well. There are certain numbers that usually translate and rebounding is one of them. That shows a real knack for the ball and anticipating plays. So we like Brandon's skillset and also just his makeup and his aggressiveness. We think he has a chance to be a really good player."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

RELATED: Warriors poised to avoid roster turbulence from last season

There currently are seven Warriors players guaranteed roster spots next season -- eight if Draymond Green re-signs in free agency. Podziemski, along with fellow 2023 draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, likely will make Golden State's 15-man roster if they are not moved during the offseason.

Alongside an aging core that just added 38-year-old Chris Paul, Podziemski and the Warriors youngsters will look to inject much-needed youth into a team looking to extend its NBA championship window for as long as possible.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast