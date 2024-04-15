WNBA's Chelsea Gray hopes to make second Olympics team

Women's sports, especially the WNBA has never been more popular.

In the Olympics, the USA women’s team dominates. In fact, they're looking for their eighth straight gold in Paris.

Hoping to make her second Olympics is Northern California’s Chelsea Gray -- a point guard for the Las Vegas Aces.

She won gold in Tokyo and is a three-time WNBA champion.

Gray’s also an analyst for Sacramento Kings pre-and-post game live shows on NBC Bay Area’s sister station, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Monte Poole went one-on-one with Gray. Check it out in video player above.