It all comes down to this.

The San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Fans hoping to score a ticket or two to the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will have to shell out quite a bit of money on the resale market.

Here's a look at how much tickets were going for on the secondary market as of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Note: Resale ticket prices have been constantly changing.

Cheapest resale tickets for Super Bowl LVIII

Vivid Seats: $6,124 each for one-two tickets (section 324, row 7)

StubHub: $6,454 for one ticket (section 406) or $6,475 each for two tickets (section 322, row 13)

SeatGeek: $6,773 for one ticket (section 332, row 15) or $6,591 each for two tickets (section 324, row 10)

TickPick: $8,300 for one ticket (upper level endzone) or $8,100 each for two tickets (upper level endzone)

Most expensive resale tickets for Super Bowl LVIII

Vivid Seats: $30,619 each for one to four tickets (section C112, row 18)

StubHub: $29,543 for one ticket (section C112, row 18)

SeatGeek: $62,999 each for one to four tickets (club 112, row 23)

TickPick: $40,341 for one ticket (section 112, row 18)