Bay Area forecast: More rain expected this week

Chances of showers will roll back around the Bay Area by Wednesday, with more snow coming to the Sierra.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s on the coast and around the bay, and in the 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, with some areas reaching the 50s.

A cold front is expected to start rolling through Northern California by Wednesday. Skies will remain dry at least Monday and Tuesday.

Then unsettled conditions push back through by Wednesday and Thursday, with chances of showers in the North Bay. Those showers could spread south and east throughout the day and will likely linger through Thursday.

The National Weather Service said two more systems will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow to the Sierra on Wednesday night through Thursday, and again Friday through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say to be prepared for periods of mountain travel delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls, though the exact timing is uncertain.

The NWS said between Wednesday and Saturday, the highest Sierra peaks could see as much as three feet of new snow, with another 1 to 2 feet above 5,500 feet.