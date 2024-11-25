Light rain for the immediate Bay Area Monday

Weather is on everyone's mind these days, and while more rain is predicted Monday, it's expected to be light in the immediate Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rain is predicted throughout the area, with residual flooding in the North Bay, the weather service said Sunday morning. Flooding is not predicted for San Francisco, the East Bay or the South Bay.

Looking further south, moderate rain and gusty winds are expected to impact the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains, the weather service said. Minor flooding is predicted for Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz, Boulder Creek, Corralitos, Monterey and San Benito County.

More rain on the way, but how much? Let's take a look as most reasonable outcomes. There is some uncertainty regarding exact placement of rainfall maximum. Utilization probabilistic information gives meteorologists a "boom vs bust" scenario and most likely amounts. #cawx pic.twitter.com/M3uQqyaF3F — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 25, 2024