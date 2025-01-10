Bay Area forecast: Wind, coastal flood advisories

Strong winds and high tides in the Bay Area this weekend are triggering wind and coastal flood advisories for parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory will be in effect from late Friday night through 10 a.m. Sunday for much of the Bay Area.

Sustained winds of up to 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph, in the North Bay interior mountains, the East Bay hills, the east Santa Clara County hills and the Santa Cruz Mountains, the NWS said.

The coastal flood advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. through noon Saturday for San Francisco and North Bay interior valleys. High tides are expected and could flood lots, parks and roads in low-lying areas, the NWS said.

Under a coastal flood advisory, isolated road closures are expected, the NWS said.

San Francisco high tide is at 8:34 a.m. Saturday.

No rain is expected this weekend.