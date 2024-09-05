Heat advisory across much of the Bay Area extended through Friday

A heat advisory for much of the Bay Area that was scheduled to expire Thursday night has been extended through Friday evening, as temperatures in the upper 90s to 100s persist in most places, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory that started Wednesday morning and even included San Francisco now runs through 8 p.m. Friday, the NWS said. San Francisco does not fall under the advisory extension.

Inland temperatures in the East Bay, South Bay and North Bay will continue in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Friday, the weather service says.

A heat advisory means there is a moderate heat risk that may affect those sensitive to heat, especially people without access to adequate cooling or hydration, the weather service says.

Weather officials advise people in the areas affected to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned structure and stay out of the sun, if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

A pronounced cooling trend kicks off Saturday and continues into next week, the weather service says.