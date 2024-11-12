High surf advisory in effect along coastal Bay Area

A high surf advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning along the coastal Bay Area and beyond, according to the National Weather Service.

Large, breaking waves upwards of 14 to 16 feet are expected along the shores from Point Reyes National Seashore south to Big Sur, the weather service says.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather service says the conditions could make swimming and surfing dangerous, so it is advising people to "stay out of the water." The U.S. Coast Guard also reminded people the body can quickly go into shock in the cold ocean waters along the Northern California coast.

"Never surf alone, never go to the beach, have someone there with you to make sure you’re OK," Coast Guard Lt. Amanda Bourgeois said. "Those surf conditions even for experienced swimmers can catch them off guard and very easily drag them out with the undercurrents."

The high surf and choppy waters can even be deadly, officials warn. Last month, a 13-year-old was the lone survivor of a crabbing boat that capsized in the frigid waters off the coast of Bodega Bay. His father, uncle and cousins also were aboard.

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring weather conditions by the hour ready to respond to any search and rescue calls if needed.