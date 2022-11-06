PG&E Braces for Potential Storms as Rain Showers Fall on the Region

Much-needed rain and snow is forecasted through mid-November, and with it comes potential for more storms to pass through the Bay Area, warned the Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Saturday.

The electrical company expects the region to endure storms passing by intermittently starting Saturday until at least next Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center also forecasts rainy weather through Nov. 15.

"It is looking like the storm door is going to be open for the next week or two," said Neil Flaiz, a meteorologist in PG&E's Meteorological Operations department.

PG&E recommends residents to prepare ahead of time to stay safe in stormy weather.

This means reporting downed power lines immediately, ensuring electric generators are properly installed and cleaning up safely after a storm has passed.

In the event of a power outage, PG&E recommends residents to use flashlights and not candles, turn off all appliances and keep a backup phone on-hand.

More tips on safety preparations can be found at pge.com/beprepared.