Berkeley

Strong Winds Cause Damage to Cars, Down Trees in East Bay

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some residents in the East Bay have been dealing with power outages and downed trees after strong winds came through the area overnight Saturday.

In Berkeley, neighbors were out Saturday near Willard Park looking at the tall redwood tree that toppled over.

“It’s crazy it’s a big windstorm I guess,” said Berkeley resident Megan Keever. “But it’s sad that it’s an old tree there is a big oak that’s down a block away that’s somebody’s front yard their house didn’t get hit but there are a lot of trees down.”

It was still windy at times during the day but nothing like the strong winds from overnight.

Around the corner a tree toppled near a driveway lifting the concrete in different parts of the city trees and branches were down and power knocked out.

PG&E crews were working to restore power to thousands of customers and had extra crews.

“We lost power briefly. It came back on but the rest of our block is out still today,” Keever said.

A Berkeley Fire Department spokesperson said they responded to more than 50 calls for service overnight, mostly related to trees and power lines down. Trees also toppled in the Oakland Hills and other parts of the city.

An Oakland couple woke to find a tree on the wife’s car.

“My wife and I were fast asleep and didn’t hear anything hear anything at all when we got up in the morning we found that distressing sight couldn’t believe it,” said Oakland resident Norman MacLeod.

