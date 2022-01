Nearly 30,000 PG&E customers are without power in the Bay Area Saturday morning, the utility company said.

Here's the latest breakdown:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

East Bay: 27,833

Peninsula: 913

North Bay: 442

South Bay: 37

San Francisco: 0

Bay Area total: 29,225

The National Weather Service on Friday morning said strong winds were expected for the Bay Area through Saturday morning.

PG&E hopes to have power restored later this morning.