Valley Water prepares for possible wet winter

The National Weather Service recently said there could be another very wet and potentially dangerous winter.

As a result, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is outlining what it has been doing to prepare for the rainy season and explaining what residents can do to get ready at home as well.

After last winter's relentless storms led to localized flooding in some areas and widespread destruction in others, including Pajaro in Monterey County, water officials are prepping for a possible repeat this winter.

"Last winter was an anomaly. This winter, it could be not necessarily a repeat, but we could be wet again. So, to get big back-to-back wet years is something we don’t see too often here in California,” said Brian Garcia, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS Bay Area.

On Wednesday, Valley Water, which serves nearly 2 million people in Santa Clara County, showcased what it has done to get waterways ready in front of lower Silver Creek in East San Jose.

The agency said it has cleared out around 4 feet of sediment, so the rainwater can flow more smoothly and reduce the threat of flash flooding.

“The sediment buildup happens naturally, and if we didn’t come in and remove that sediment, we would gradually lose the capacity of the stream or creek to be able to convey water,” Valley Water board Vice Chair Barbara Keegan said.

Dozens of Valley Water crews have also used the dry season to remove trees and obstacles in streams and clear out thousands of storm drains.

Valley Water officials are now urging everyone in the South Bay to sign up for AlertSCC to get localized alerts in the South Bay. Each county has a similar alert system.

NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull asked Valley Water about the biggest lessons it will take from last winter moving forward.

“We definitely have enhanced communication and coordination now, and that’s really critical because the better we’re able to communicate with other agencies, the better information is able to get out to the public,” Keegan said.

Earlier Wednesday, the California Governor’s office announced $95 million in funding to support flood preparedness and recovery projects in at-risk communities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also signed a bill this month to speed up construction of the Pajaro River flood risk management project.

For people already trying to prepare at home, Valley Water is offering free and filled sandbags. Residents can find those locations on Valley Water's website.