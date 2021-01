Yosemite National Park will be closed at least until Monday as a result of the ongoing winter storm, park officials said Thursday.

Rain, wind and snow in the Sierra Nevada caused damage through park facilities and officials say it’s not yet safe for the park to reopen.

Once given the greenlight, park officials say the park will be open 24 hours a day.

Upper Pines Campground will reopen Feb. 8 and Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee will reopen on Feb. 5.