The San Francisco bomb squad arrives at the Russian consulate building in San Francisco. Dec. 26, 2016

The San Francisco bomb squad was deployed Monday morning to the Russian consulate after someone left a propane tank outside in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Green Street was closed down for a while after 8 a.m., but the squad determined the “suspicious object” was not a hazard, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

#SFPD bomb squad checks out propane tank left at Russian consulate in Pacific Heights. Story @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/Pb5tXVt9ev — Mark Matthews (@MarkMatthewsNBC) December 26, 2016