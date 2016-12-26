Abandoned Propane Tank Left in Front of Russian Consulate Building in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Abandoned Propane Tank Left in Front of Russian Consulate Building in San Francisco

By Mark Matthews and NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mark Matthews
    The San Francisco bomb squad arrives at the Russian consulate building in San Francisco. Dec. 26, 2016

    The San Francisco bomb squad was deployed Monday morning to the Russian consulate after someone left a propane tank outside in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

    Green Street was closed down for a while after 8 a.m., but the squad determined the “suspicious object” was not a hazard, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

     

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices