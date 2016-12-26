The San Francisco bomb squad was deployed Monday morning to the Russian consulate after someone left a propane tank outside in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Green Street was closed down for a while after 8 a.m., but the squad determined the “suspicious object” was not a hazard, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.
#SFPD bomb squad checks out propane tank left at Russian consulate in Pacific Heights. Story @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/Pb5tXVt9ev
— Mark Matthews (@MarkMatthewsNBC) December 26, 2016
SFPD bomb squad closes street in front of Russian consulate in Pac Heights. Propane tank left at bld. @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/t30z6bHbh6
— Mark Matthews (@MarkMatthewsNBC) December 26, 2016
Published 2 hours ago