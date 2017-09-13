Another Night, Another Dodgers Ace Shuts Down Giants - NBC Bay Area
Another Night, Another Dodgers Ace Shuts Down Giants

    Getty Images
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants is taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on September 13, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before the first game of this series, Bruce Bochy called the weekend's losses in Chicago the worst back-to-back performances of the season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Giants tried to give those White Sox games a run for their money.

    A night after a sluggish loss to Clayton Kershaw, the Giants had moments that were downright embarrassing. They lost 4-1, mustering just five singles against struggling trade-deadline addition Yu Darvish and two relievers.

    With 14 games remaining, the Giants have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

