Another Night, Another Dodgers Ace Shuts Down Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants is taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on September 13, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the first game of this series, Bruce Bochy called the weekend's losses in Chicago the worst back-to-back performances of the season. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Giants tried to give those White Sox games a run for their money.

A night after a sluggish loss to Clayton Kershaw, the Giants had moments that were downright embarrassing. They lost 4-1, mustering just five singles against struggling trade-deadline addition Yu Darvish and two relievers.

With 14 games remaining, the Giants have the worst record in Major League Baseball.