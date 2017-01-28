A driver on Saturday sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing just outside of a fire station in Saratoga, fire officials said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the Saratoga Fire Station, according to fire officials. Firefighters, who were resting inside the station at the time of the crash, ran out to find the disfigured car with an injured driver trapped inside.

The 25-year-old male driver had to be pulled from the mangled car before being rushed to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, officials said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department is investigating what caused the crash.