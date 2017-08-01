Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been without a team for months, but that doesn't mean merchandise linked to his name has stopped selling.

The unemployed signal caller had the 39th highest merchandise sales among all NFL players between March 1 and May 31 of this year, according to the NFL Players Association. This all comes as Kaepernick, who is currently a free agent, waits to be picked up by a new team.

Kaepernick beat out notable names such as Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (No. 41), Saints running back Adrian Peterson (No. 45), Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (No. 48) and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (No. 49). He also finished above NaVorro Bowman — the lone 49er named on the list at No. 44.

Player merchandise includes jerseys, figurines, bobbleheads and accessories linked to a player's likeness, among others.



Kaepernick cemented his name as an up-and-coming star in 2012 when he utilized his lightning-quick speed and rocket arm to propel the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. But injuries, coaching changes and slumping performance over the next several years led to a drop-off in numbers for the quarterback.

Kaepernick's name returned to national attention last year when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice and police brutality. Amid the firestorm of attention emanating from his decision, Kaepernick skyrocketed to the top of the NFL's top-selling jersey list.