Confusion Brews Over Ann Coulter’s Visit to UC Berkeley

Political commentator Ann Coulter still plans to speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday despite the university canceling and then rescheduling the event. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

After filing a lawsuit against the University of California, Berkeley, Ann Coulter continues to insist that she will speak on campus as initially planned on Thursday, although university officials are pushing to reschedule her visit for May 2.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof on Tuesday said in an email, "All we know is that Coulter is saying she will come to campus and appear in Sproul Plaza in the early afternoon. We have nothing beyond that at the moment."

There is no word yet from the Coulter camp or the Berkeley College Republicans, the student group that invited the conservative provocateur to speak about illegal immigration.

Amid the maelstrom swirling, the Berkeley Police Department on Tuesday held a public safety forum to hear about the community's concerns.

Police said that the gathering was "regularly scheduled," and it remains unclear whether the issue that is Coulter will be addressed.

Students on Tuesday weighed in on the bedlam.

Video Deadline Looms to Request Assistance Following SJ Floods

"I mean I’m not a Republican and I don’t like Ann Coulter and I wasn’t a big fan of Yiannopolis, but I still think they should be allowed to speak here and I don’t think we should resort to violence in any sort of way," Amanda Chevalier said.

Matt Flynn echoed a similar sentiment.

Video Female Construction Worker Assaulted in SF Road Rage Attack

"I find her views repulsive, but that doesn’t mean she can’t speak," he said. "It just means no one has to listen."

A legal team representing the Berkeley College Republicans and the conservative provocateur on Monday slapped the university with a lawsuit claiming officials violated free speech rights by calling off Coulter's speaking visit.

"This case arises from efforts by one of California’s leading public universities, UC Berkeley — once known as the 'birthplace of the Free Speech Movement' — to restrict and stifle the speech of conservative students whose voices fall beyond the campus political orthodoxy," the lawsuit read in part.

The student group scheduled Coulter's visit for April 27, but the university last week called off the event citing security reasons.

One day later, the university changed course and allowed the event to go on, but penciled in her visit for May 2 instead of this upcoming Thursday. That decision to reschedule her speech, prompted the filing of the lawsuit.

The University of California system, UC Berkeley Police Department and numerous university officials were named in the lawsuit.

Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer for Berkeley College Republicans, held a news conference in San Francisco later in the day to discuss the lawsuit.

"Ms. Coulter will pretty much never be allowed to speak at the same time, place and manner as liberal speakers on the Berkeley campus," Dhillon said. "This is unconstitutional."

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Hillsborough, said the threat of violent protest should convince any sane person to reschedule.

"I believe this is a political effort by her to sell more books, get more attention and promote Ann Coulter," Speier said.

UC Berkeley provided the following statement Monday in response to the lawsuit:

The University of California welcomes speakers of all political viewpoints and is committed to providing a forum to enable Ann Coulter to speak on the Berkeley campus. The allegation contained in the complaint filed by Young America’s Foundation that Ms. Coulter is being prohibited from speaking because of her conservative views is untrue. As the complaint itself notes, Young America’s Foundation has sponsored many other speaking events at UC Berkeley in past years, including that of conservative political commentator and author Ben Shapiro, and the organization’s efforts have led many notable conservatives to share their viewpoints with students and the public on campus. UC Berkeley has been working to accommodate a mutually agreeable time for Ms. Coulter’s visit – which has not yet been scheduled – and remains committed to doing so. The campus seeks to ensure that all members of the Berkeley and larger community – including Ms. Coulter herself – remain safe during such an event.