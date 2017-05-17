DMV Computer Problems Impact Driver License, Vehicle Registration Transactions | NBC Bay Area
DMV Computer Problems Impact Driver License, Vehicle Registration Transactions

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Getty Images
    File image.

    DMV officials say several field offices throughout the state report computers are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues.

    The computer problems on Wednesday are impacting driver license and vehicle registration transactions, according to the DMV.

    "We are currently working with the California Department of Technology to determine the cause and to remedy the situation as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience," DMV said in a statement.

    No other information was immediately available.

