A driver slammed into a Caltrans truck on I-880 and died on impact. (April 1, 2017)

A driver died after slamming into a Caltrans truck on Interstate 880 in Hayward, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. near the Winston Avenue exit in Hayward. A Caltrans crew was working on a construction project on both north and southbound I-880, the CHP said.

A worker who was inside the truck at the time of the collision suffered from minor injuries. The car driver died on impact, according to the CHP.