Driver Smashes into North Bay Barn, Kills Mini Horses

Two mini horses (pictured) were killed after a driver plowed into their barn in Penngrove. (April 15, 2017)

Two mini horses in the North Bay were killed Saturday morning when a driver plowed into their barn before fleeing the scene, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 2:00 a.m. when the driver, who was suspected of driving recklessly, hit the horses' shelter located along the 10100 block of Minnesota Avenue in Penngrove, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department. The driver then ditched the scene.

Officers with the California Highway patrol are investigating the crash, according to officials. Preliminary accounts offered by investigators indicate that the driver of a badly damaged Honda may be responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP's Santa Rosa Office of Detective Fomasi at (707) 565-2121.