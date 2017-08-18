Tonight, the SOMA Pilipinas district in San Francisco will come alive with live music and food vendors. Inspired by the lively night markets in Asia, this free event is being hosted by UNDISCOVERED SF and is located at the SF Mint, just minutes away from the Powell St. BART station. The 92,000 square foot venue will house activities suitable for all ages.

Dispersed within the halls will be local vendors. Slick streetwear, handmade jewelry and quality loose leaf tea are will be available for purchase all night. Guests can continue their evening by filling up on a range of Filipino foods that embody both traditional and creative elements.

Performers will continue be keeping the party going at UNDISCOVERED during the evening as well. Lyrics Born, a Berkeley native, will be playing music alongside Joyo Velarde and other local DJs. Also in attendance will be Young Skulls Club. This dance crew achieved second place at the World of Dance Finals in 2016.

Other activities like face painting and kalinga weaving will be available for guests to enjoy.

After the night market’s debut, UNDISCOVERED is planning to host the celebration on a monthly basis. The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight. If unable to make tonight’s festivities, UNDISCOVERED will reappear every third Friday.

While the event is free, guests can RSVP for express entry.



