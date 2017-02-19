Flooding Concerns Ramp up as Powerful Storm Targets Bay Area

NBC Bay Area's Vianey Arana takes a look at when widespread rain will return.

Another powerful storm expected to douse the Bay Area Sunday evening and Monday morning could pack threats of flooding, mudslides, toppled trees and power outages.

Scattered showers on Sunday will transform into widespread rain around 11 p.m. Heavy downpours will continue into the Monday morning commute hours and consistent rain will pound the region throughout the day.

A flood warning was already in effect for Solano County as of Sunday afternoon to go along with flood watches for the rest of the Bay Area's eight other counties.

Sunday night and Monday's storm is expected dump anywhere from one to three inches of rain. Coastal mountains are expected to receive the brunt of that moisture.

High wind watches and wind advisories were also in effect as of Sunday afternoon. Gusts could reach 15 to 40 mph at times late Sunday and Monday.

This latest storm presents potential flooding concerns for areas already saturated by a wet winter. High flooding potential will likely exist along the San Lorenzo River, Uvas/Llagas Creek and San Francisquito Creek. Officials are also keeping a close eye on the Guadalupe River and creeks in the North Bay.