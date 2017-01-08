Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Both Directions in Gilroy

Highway 101 in Gilroy was shit down late Sunday night due to flooding, leaving a massive backup. (Jan. 8, 2017)

Highway 101 in Gilroy had to be shut down in both directions late Sunday night due to flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway was closed just after 9 p.m. at Monterey Street, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert. The closure caused a massive backup on 101, a main corridor into and out of the Bay Area. Cal Fire crews were at the scene but not in response to the flooding; they were trying to get around the closure to respond to calls, a Cal Fire official said.

Some vehicles reportedly tried to drive through the flooded area and became stuck, the CHP said. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway.

The flooding followed a flash flood warning earlier Sunday for much of South Santa Clara County, including Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin, due to Uvas Creek overflowing.

Hours later, Gilroy police suggested voluntary evacuations in the city's low-lying areas. They said Wheeler Auditorium, at 270 W. Sixth St., was being set up as an evacuation center.

Also in South Santa Clara County, firefighters rescued two males who were stranded in a vehicle stuck in a flooded area of rural South San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire crews received a call about 7:25 p.m. on a report of two people stuck on Bailey Avenue, betweem Spina Farms and Calero Reservoir. Firefighters initially were waiting on a boat to make the rescue but were able to pull out the two males with a rope.

Rescue crews had the situation under control by 8:15 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

No further details about the incident were available.