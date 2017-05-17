NBC Bay Area Santa Clara County health officials report hundreds of San Jose students have come down with stomach flu. (March 15, 2017)

Hundreds of South Bay students have been sickened with stomach flu and many in the community are worried that it could be a norovirus outbreak.

Of the 10 San Jose schools affected and nearly 200 students sickened, Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet School seems to have been hit hardest, with 80 students calling in sick as of Tuesday.

No classes have been canceled, but the San Jose Unified School District has stopped all extracurricular activities, including after-school programs, this week. It remains unclear when the programs will resume.

District officials say they notified the Santa Clara County Public Health Department after the first case was reported on May 4.

Anne Darling and Horace Mann Elementary schools each have reported 27 cases; Olinder Elementary has 26; Washington Elementary has 11; Grant Elementary has 10; Terrell Elementary has 9; Willow Glen Elementary has 8, and Carson Elementary has 4, according to the Mercury News.



Crews on Wednesday used bleach disinfect desks, chairs and countertops at several elementary schools and at least one middle school. Schools are also ensuring that playground equipment, some of which is still off-limits, is also wiped down.

"We really encourage parents, if their kids are experiencing symptoms, to keep them home 48 hours symptom-free after they've stopped showing symptoms without medication that's sort of the baseline we're using on when it's safe to send their kids back to school,” said Peter Allen with the San Jose Unified School District.

