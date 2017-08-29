Marijuana Grow Equipment Believed to Have Sparked Fire in Pinole: Fire Official - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Marijuana Grow Equipment Believed to Have Sparked Fire in Pinole: Fire Official

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Firefighters say marijuana growing equipment may have started a fire that damaged part of a home early this morning in the East Bay.

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    Firefighters knocked down a small blaze inside a Pinole home that features a legal marijuana grow operation, according to a fire official.

    Fire crews responded to the two-story home along the 2500 block of Samuel Street just after 2:30 a.m. to battle the flames, Pinole Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Craig said.

    It appears as those a strained electrical system sparked the fire, according to Craig. Fire crews requested PG&E crews to determine if the electrical system was indeed being overworked and if the electrical equipment for the growing operation was installed correctly.

    The homeowner was sleeping when the fire broke out, according Craig. He was awoken by a smoke detector to find the basement on fire.

    Further information was not available.

    Published 22 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices