Firefighters say marijuana growing equipment may have started a fire that damaged part of a home early this morning in the East Bay.

Firefighters knocked down a small blaze inside a Pinole home that features a legal marijuana grow operation, according to a fire official.

Fire crews responded to the two-story home along the 2500 block of Samuel Street just after 2:30 a.m. to battle the flames, Pinole Fire Department Battalion Chief Bryan Craig said.

It appears as those a strained electrical system sparked the fire, according to Craig. Fire crews requested PG&E crews to determine if the electrical system was indeed being overworked and if the electrical equipment for the growing operation was installed correctly.

The homeowner was sleeping when the fire broke out, according Craig. He was awoken by a smoke detector to find the basement on fire.

Further information was not available.