NBC Bay Area File image

A man was detained Saturday evening after punching a BART train operator in the East Bay, according to the transportation agency.

An officer detained the man at the Pittsburg/Bay Point Station around 6:30 p.m. after the operator identified him as the suspect, according to BART.

The man was arrested for battery and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, BART reported.



Further information was not available at the time.