Man Sitting on San Francisco Bus Lights Woman's Hair on Fire

One person in San Francisco on Monday was taken into custody after setting another person's hair on fire while the two sat on a city bus, police said.

The bizarre incident happened around 8 p.m. near 8th and Market Streets, according to police.

The 50-year-old female victim was sitting on the bus when the 37-year-old male suspect, who was sitting behind the woman, pulled out a lighter and ignited the woman's hair.

A friend of the woman managed to put out the blaze, police said.

The suspect was later found apprehended by officers, according to police.

No one was injured during the unusual episode, police said.