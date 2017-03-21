Man Sitting on San Francisco Bus Lights Woman's Hair on Fire | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Showers, Possible Thunderstorms
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Man Sitting on San Francisco Bus Lights Woman's Hair on Fire

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File image

    One person in San Francisco on Monday was taken into custody after setting another person's hair on fire while the two sat on a city bus, police said.

    The bizarre incident happened around 8 p.m. near 8th and Market Streets, according to police.

    The 50-year-old female victim was sitting on the bus when the 37-year-old male suspect, who was sitting behind the woman, pulled out a lighter and ignited the woman's hair.

    A friend of the woman managed to put out the blaze, police said.

    The suspect was later found apprehended by officers, according to police.

    No one was injured during the unusual episode, police said.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices