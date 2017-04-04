Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to Headline Outside Lands 2017

Metallica, The Two and Gorillaz are slated to headline Outside Lands 2017.

The lineup is set.

Metallica, The Who and Gorillaz are slated to headline at Outside Lands, San Francisco's premier summer music festival, according to the event's website.

Lorde, Queens of the Stone Age, Empire of the Sun, Young the Giant and Rebelution are just a few of the other artists and groups scheduled to rock Golden Gate Park between August 11 and August 13.

General admission and VIP tickets will be up for grabs beginning on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Complete Outside Lands 2017 Lineup:

Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J, Queens of the Stone Age, Above & Beyond, Fleet Foxes, Empire of the Sunm The Avett Brothers, Belle and Sebastian, Solange, Future Islands, Schoolboy Q, Young the Giant, Rebelution, Little Dragon, Vance Joy, Kaytranada, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Action Bronson, Shovels & Rope, Thundercat, Dawes, Warpaint, Dr. Octagon, Rag'N'Bone Man, Bomba Estereo, Real Estate, Rac, James Vincent McMorrow, Temples, K. Flay, Hamilton Leithauser, Maggie Rogers, Sofi Tukker, Foxygen, How to Dress Well, Sohn, Electric Guest, Goldroom, Hundred Waters, Noname, Khruangbin, Kamaiyah, Survive, Kali Uchis, San Fermin, Joseph, The Japanese House, Lee Fields & The Expressions, The Lemon Twigs, Muna, Mon Laferte, Grace Mitchell, Porches, Jacob Banks, Mondo Cozmo, Frenship, John Moreland, Sam Dew, Oliver Tree, Lawrence, The She's, Berklee College of Music