A naked man on Tuesday got stuck in a ventilation shaft behind the facade of a Napa eatery, forcing firefighers to smash pieces of the building's wall to get to him, according to a witness.

The man, reportedly went in search of a "wishing well," but ended up getting trapped in the constricted space near a TOGO'S Sandwiches shop around 8:40 a.m., said Bruce Schmitz, a construction worker who led first-responders to the man.

The man, who was found in the fetal position, accessed the shaft through a door on the building's roof sometime overnight or early Tuesday morning. He fell down the vent — plummeting about 30 feet, according to Napa Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Rhodes.

"It is very unusual for us to have this sort of rescue," Rhodes said, noting that it was unclear whether the man "fell straight down or if he had braced himself."

Firefighters decided to break away the building's exterior rock to reach the man, who was then taken to a hospital, Rhodes said. The fall definitely had the potential for severe injuries, he said.

Schmitz said he and a colleague were beginning work for the day when they heard cries for help. As Schmitz searched in and behind dumpsters, he heard the sound again: "Help me, please. Help me."

At first, Schmitz approached a Togo's employee and asked if someone was playing a prank.

"Do you have someone in the bathroom, playing games, saying, 'Help me! Help me!'" he asked. "It's not very funny."

Turns out, the woman had also heard the man pleading for help.

"I start to ask, 'Hey, is there someone in there?'" Schmitz said.

"Yes, I'm in here," the man replied. "I was looking for a wishing well."

Schmitz replied: "What? How did you get in there?"

The man responded: "What's it matter? I didn't find it."

He then added, "I was drunk last night," to which Schmitz said, "OK, we got that figured out!"