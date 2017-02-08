Oakland Fire Department Chief Goes on Leave

Oakland Fire Department Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, who has faced waves of criticism stemming from the deadly Oakland warehouse fire, is on leave, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

City of Oakland spokesperson Erica Terry Derryck said the city "does not comment on the leave status of employees." With Deloach Reed away from the helm, Darin White has taken over as the acting fire chief, Terry Derryck said.

Larry Reed, Oakland City Council President, told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday he "no idea" where Deloach Reed was. He also speculated that Deloach Reed "needed a break" and "she deserves a vacation like anyone."

The devastating December warehouse fire, which killed 36 people, raised questions about the city's fire inspection protocols. Deloach Reed in December said there are no city records showing her department receiving concerns about the building, which former residents, neighbors and others say was the subject of numerous calls to 911.