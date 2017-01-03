Oakland Hires Its First Woman Police Chief: Sources

Anne Kirkpatrick, while serving as Spokane police chief in 2007.

Former Spokane, Washington, Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been picked as the new top cop in Oakland, sources told NBC Bay Area late Tuesday night.

Kirkpatrick will become the first woman police chief in the city's history. Her most recent position was leading an organizational development within the Chicago Police Department, the sources said.

Mayor Libby Schaaf is expected to make a formal announcement about the hiring Wednesday morning, the sources said.