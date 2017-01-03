Oakland Hires Its First Woman Police Chief: Sources | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Oakland Picks New Police Chief
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Oakland Hires Its First Woman Police Chief: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    YouTube
    Anne Kirkpatrick, while serving as Spokane police chief in 2007.

    Former Spokane, Washington, Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been picked as the new top cop in Oakland, sources told NBC Bay Area late Tuesday night.

    Kirkpatrick will become the first woman police chief in the city's history. Her most recent position was leading an organizational development within the Chicago Police Department, the sources said.

    Mayor Libby Schaaf is expected to make a formal announcement about the hiring Wednesday morning, the sources said.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices