A fatal collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred late Wednesday night just outside of Gilroy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 9:10 p.m. near Leavesley and Holsclaw roads.

According to a preliminary report, a white sedan collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was reportedly found possibly injured in the roadway, CHP officials said.

Some roads in the area may be closed as the CHP investigates the collision, according to a CHP dispatcher.

The intersection is the same location where a different fatal crash occurred Sunday, also involving a motorcycle.

In that incident, a 2007 Harley-Davidson collided with a 2000 Ford, causing major injuries to the motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Gilroy resident Richard Martinez. Martinez was taken to a hospital, where he died a short while later.