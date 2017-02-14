The next big app may come from Apple's upcoming show featuring an "escalator pitch," a celebrity panel and some of Silicon Valley's heavy hitters.

The show, Planet of the Apps, will give app developers 60 seconds on an escalator to get a celebrity, er adviser, interested in their idea. The panel of advisers include Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Will.i.am.

App makers are competing for a $10 million pot of venture capital funding.

And what good is a show about apps without its own app? Apple, of course, has it covered. The "Planet of the Apps" app allows viewers to swipe left or right to signal whether the developer's idea seems promising, according to Recode.

Recode also notes successful apps will be prominently featured in Apple's App Store.

The show will air on Apple Music. A launch date has not been released.

Check out the show's trailer in the video above.