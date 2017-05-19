San Jose police are investigating a man's shooting death late Thursday at a Wienerschnitzel eatery.
Police responded to the restaurant on the 900 block of S. First Street around 10:10 p.m.
A man with gunshot wounds — it's unclear how many — was taken to Valley Medical Center, but was pronounced dead.
Further details about a motive or suspect information were not immediately available.
The man's death marks San Jose's 12th homicide of 2017.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago