Police Investigate Man's Shooting Death at San Jose Wienerschnitzel | NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Man's Shooting Death at San Jose Wienerschnitzel

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police are investigating a man's shooting death late Thursday at a Wienerschnitzel eatery. Bob Redell reports.

(Published 42 minutes ago)

San Jose police are investigating a man's shooting death late Thursday at a Wienerschnitzel eatery.

Police responded to the restaurant on the 900 block of S. First Street around 10:10 p.m. 

A man with gunshot wounds — it's unclear how many — was taken to Valley Medical Center, but was pronounced dead. 

Further details about a motive or suspect information were not immediately available.

The man's death marks San Jose's 12th homicide of 2017.

Check back for updates. 

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
