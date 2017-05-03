Police Investigating Possible Suspicious Package in SF's Castro District | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Investigating Possible Suspicious Package in SF's Castro District

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Residents of San Francisco's Castro District were asked to shelter in place late Wednesday night due to a possible suspicious package.

    The advisory was for the areas around Market and Castro streets, 18th and Castro streets, as well as Diamond Street, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials said on Twitter just before 10 p.m.

    Market and Castro streets have been closed to all traffic, Officer Grace Gatpandan said on Twitter at 10:11 p.m.

    People are being asked to avoid the area.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    More stories from NBC Bay Area:

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices