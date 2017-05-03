Residents of San Francisco's Castro District were asked to shelter in place late Wednesday night due to a possible suspicious package.

The advisory was for the areas around Market and Castro streets, 18th and Castro streets, as well as Diamond Street, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials said on Twitter just before 10 p.m.

Market and Castro streets have been closed to all traffic, Officer Grace Gatpandan said on Twitter at 10:11 p.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area.