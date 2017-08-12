Police release surveillance footage of a suspect believed to have poured bleach on a woman in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. (Aug. 11, 2017)

Police in San Francisco are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to be responsible for dumping bleach on a woman in the city's Tenderloin District.

The 53-year-old woman was in the area of Mason Street on July 30 when the man attacked her, according to police. The woman sustained injuries to her eyes and loss of vision.

After attacking the woman, who was transported to a hospital to be treated, the suspect fled on a red mountain bike and headed in the direction of the Powell Street BART and Muni station, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444. People can also send a tip via text message to TIP411 by starting the message with SFPD.