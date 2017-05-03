Police Surround Home in Willow Glen Area of San Jose in Apparent Standoff: Source | NBC Bay Area
Police Surround Home in Willow Glen Area of San Jose in Apparent Standoff: Source

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police officers work the scene of an apparent standoff in the Willow Glen area of San Jose on Wednesday night. (May 3, 2017)

    Heavy police activity was seen in the Willow Glen area of San Jose late Wednesday night, with officers surrounding an apartment near Lincoln Avenue and Willow Glen Way.

    SWAT teams reportedly were called in to 1008 Nevada Place, near Settle Avenue, and officers were attempting to talk someone out of an apartment at that location, sources told NBC Bay Area.

    One person was reported down, the sources said, and a suspect reportedly was barricaded inside the home.

    No further details were available.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

