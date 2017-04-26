Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing 11-year-old girls who vanished Wednesday afternoon in Hayward.

The two girls, identified as Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White, were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. at Park Elementary School, located at 411 Larchmont Street, according to police.

The girls are considered at risk because of their age.

Police believe the girls ran away because they have already run away together in the past. In that incident, the girls were later located in Fremont, police said.

Makayla is described as a black juvenile, 4 feet, 8 inches

tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi colored beanie, a bulky jacket and dark jeans.

Samiyah is described as a black juvenile, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing multicolored pants and purple sweatshirt, according to police.