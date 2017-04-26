Police in Hayward Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girls Believed to Have Run Away | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police in Hayward Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girls Believed to Have Run Away

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hayward PD
    Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White

    Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing 11-year-old girls who vanished Wednesday afternoon in Hayward.

    The two girls, identified as Makayla Hayes and Samiyah White, were last seen at about 1:30 p.m. at Park Elementary School, located at 411 Larchmont Street, according to police.

    The girls are considered at risk because of their age.

    Police believe the girls ran away because they have already run away together in the past. In that incident, the girls were later located in Fremont, police said.

    Makayla is described as a black juvenile, 4 feet, 8 inches

    tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi colored beanie, a bulky jacket and dark jeans.

    Samiyah is described as a black juvenile, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing multicolored pants and purple sweatshirt, according to police.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices