Popular Model Train Stolen From Parking Lot in Pleasant Hill

A popular model train and its trailer were stolen overnight Sunday from a parking lot in the East Bay city of Pleasant Hill, according to police and the train's owner.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the train and trailer, which was sitting in a parking lot at 3381 Vincent Road when it was stolen sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The theft was reported Sunday morning by Eric Sossamon, owner of Fun & Games Experts in Pleasant Hill.

The trailer that carried the model train.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Eric Sossamon

Sossamon said people all over the East Bay would know the train if they’ve been to any number of festivals, including the annual Walnut Creek Art & Wine Festival. The train is usually put out to hire for community festivals, parades and picnics, as well as other special events throughout the Bay Area, he said.

The train fits 16 to 20 people and has four cars towed by an engine that runs on electricity, Sossamon said.

Sossamon's company has been around for more than 25 years, he said.