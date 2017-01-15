Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Boreal Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada. (Jan. 15, 2017)

It's been a splendid long weekend for skiers, snowboarders and the resorts they enjoy as parts of the Sierra Nevada got more than 15 feet of snow over the past week.

That means plenty of fun over the three-day weekend for those hitting the slopes at places such as Boreal Mountain Resort, which has more snow than it has seen in 35 years.

It wasn't all fun in the snow, however, as many Tahoe area residents experienced power outages. In fact, crews had to be called in from Washington state to help restore power at some places.

The weekend warriors have one extra day to sate their winter sports appetites as Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.