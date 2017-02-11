Drivers who spent hours this week trapped in gridlock after a mudslide wreaked havoc on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains received some good news on Saturday morning.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol decided to reopen one lane in both directions near Scotts Valley.

On Friday, the busy highway was closed from Scotts Valley to the Santa Clara County line. While personnel from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health approved work to continue on the mudslide cleanup, a Caltrans engineer said that it was too unsafe to work on the unstable hill. Southbound lanes were reopened during the evening commute.

“I've lived here for 18 years, and this is the worst I've ever seen it,” said John Coehlo. “I've never seen so many closures."

Coehlo works at a tech company and his employer has been understanding about the "hellish" situation, allowing him to work from home. But on Friday, he had a meeting. "Little did I know they were going to close it again," he said.

CalTrans on Friday used a front-end loader to pack dirt into the bottom of the mudslide. Workers called it a safety burn, which they hoped would stabilize the slide and keep it from crashing into the lanes on the other side of the barrier.

But the slide and ensuing road closures caused a headache for commuters, who found themselves stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“They’re pretty scary because they look so stable when you drive by,” Roger McCown said of the mudslide-weakened hills.

He was afraid also of taking back roads because "you never know, the trees, the landslides, you might get caught in the middle of something, you know?"

It is on the same part of Highway 17 that 54-year-old Robert Gill from Los Banos was killed Thursday when a truck doing repair work backed into him. Another worker was injured. Both worked for Graniterock.