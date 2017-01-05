People rallied to mark the 18-month anniversary of the death of Amilcar Perez Lopez, who was shot dead by plainclothes officers. (Aug. 26, 2016)

Public Defender Jeff Adachi joined a Thursday rally on the steps of San Francisco's Hall of Justice and called for a decision on whether to charge officers in the 2015 police shooting of a Guatemalan man.

While focused Amilcar Perez Lopez's shooting in the Mission District on Feb. 26, 2015, the rally brought together family members and supporters of a number of recent police shooting victims, including Mario Woods and Luis Gongora.

Advocates are conducting an ongoing campaign urging District Attorney George Gascon to issue charging decisions in those shootings as well.

According to police data presented Wednesday at the Police Commission, there are currently 15 open investigations into officer-involved shootings, three of which date back to 2014. Twelve of those cases are waiting for a charging decision letter from the district attorney's office before the homicide investigation can be closed and an internal affairs investigation undertaken.

"There is no accountability," Adachi said. "We've been promised accountability by the district attorney, by the Police Commission, by the Office of Citizen Complaints, and so many others, yet we have failed to see that materialize."

Activists on Thursday said it has been 679 days since the shooting of Perez Lopez, who was killed around 9:45 p.m. by plainclothes officers responding to a 911 report of a man running with a knife down Folsom Street toward 25th Street, chasing another man.

In the months since, activists have raised questions about whether Perez Lopez understood police commands, given the language barrier, whether the plainclothes officers identified themselves and whether he may have already dropped the knife or even been trying to flee when he was shot.

Gascon has said the pace of the investigation was slowed by the fact that some witnesses came forward a year or more after the shooting, opening up new lines of inquiry and prompting investigators to seek input from expert witnesses.

The district attorney's office is still waiting for the results of some outside reports, but hopes to have a decision soon, a spokesman there said Thursday.