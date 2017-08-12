A "security incident" at San Jose International Airport on Saturday has prompted departing and arriving flights operating out of several gates to be delayed up to two hours, according to the airport.

Transportation Security Administration agents around 3 p.m. realized that some prohibited items might have made it past security and into the Terminal A gate area, according to airport spokesperson Rosemary Barnes. As a result, all travelers in the Terminal A area have been asked to navigate through security once again for rescreening.

In addition to scanning travelers, officials are thoroughly checking other areas in the terminal to make sure no prohibited items are found, according to Barnes.

Approximately 200 passengers in total were asked to leave the terminal and go through security for a second time, according to Barnes.

Terminal B was not impacted by the incident.

Travelers are encouraged to check their airline's website for flight status information.