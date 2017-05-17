Contra Costa County Senior Deputy District Attorney Paul Graves announced Wednesday he will run for the county's top cop.

The news comes after the county's Civil Grand Jury last week called for the removal of District Attorney Mark Peterson and the District Attorney Association authorized a no-confidence vote.

Grand Jury Seeks Removal for Contra Costa County DA

The top cop in Contra Costa County is facing a firestorm after admitting he spent tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for his personal use. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

"After careful consideration and consultation with my colleagues in the District Attorney's Office and with others in law enforcement, I have decided to run for Contra Costa District Attorney in 2018," Graves said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "Simply put, I know I can make a difference."

Graves added that he will make a formal public announcement at which time he will "outline his vision for restoring honor and integrity tho this office and serving the people of Contra Costa County."

Peterson is currently facing a firestorm after admitting he spent tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for his personal use. He admitted to the Fair Political Practices Commission last year that he used more than $66,000 in campaign funds from 2011 through 2015 for personal items such as meals, clothing and movie tickets.