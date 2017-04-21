Shooting in Fairfield Leaves One Person Hospitalized

The scene of a shooting in Fairfield. (April 21, 2017)

Police in Fairfield on Friday are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred early this morning in the area of the 2400 block of Cement Hill Road.

The victim is being treated at a hospital.

Police said there are traffic delays on Cement Hill Road between Peabody and Clay Bank roads due to the investigation.

Police have not yet shared any suspect information.

No further details were immediately available.