Sinkhole in Pinole, Closed Roads in Contra Costa County | NBC Bay Area
Sinkhole in Pinole, Closed Roads in Contra Costa County

    NBC Bay Area chopper
    A big sinkhole at Alhambra Valley and Castro Ranch roads in Pinole, where a large section of roadway has been completely washed away. Jan. 11, 2017

    Contra Costa County officials closed several roads on Wednesday because of mudslides and flooding concerns.

    Plus, a big sinkhole emerged at Alhambra Valley and Castro Ranch roads in Pinole, which is closed indefinitely.

    Meanwhile, county crews workied to reopen Marsh Creek Road, Morgan Territory Road and McEwen Road. 

    Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 680 or Highway 4 alternate routes. There is not an estimated timeframe for reopening the roads at this time.

    The flooding in Contra Costa County resulted from overflowing backed-up creeks, blocked drainage inlets , broken levees and heavy rain, officials said.

    Published 1 minute ago
